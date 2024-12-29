Search icon
  • Thane's First Mayor and Shiv Sena Veteran Satishchandra Pradhan Dies at 86

Published 17:33 IST, December 29th 2024

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane's First Mayor and Shiv Sena Veteran Satishchandra Pradhan Dies at 86 | Image: X

Thane: Former Shiv Sena MP and first mayor of Thane, Satishchandra Pradhan, passed away on Sunday at a hospital here due to age-related health issues, his family members said.

Pradhan's funeral procession will leave his house on Monday morning.

The former Rajya Sabha member played a key role in forming the Shiv Sena alongside Bal Thackeray in 1966.

He expanded the party organisation in Thane city and district.

As the first mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pradhan was a key figure in the city's development.

He held important positions in the cultural, arts, and sports fields.

Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre are Pradhan's contributions to Thane.

