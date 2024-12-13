Search icon
Published 10:03 IST, December 13th 2024

Published 10:03 IST, December 13th 2024

Thane to Face 24-Hour Water Cut for Maintenance Today

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a planned water supply shutdown in select areas to facilitate essential maintenance and repair work

Reported by: Digital Desk
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a planned water supply shutdown in select areas to facilitate essential maintenance and repair work | Image: Representative

Mumbai: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a planned water supply shutdown in select areas to facilitate essential maintenance and repair work over the next two days starting from Friday. 

Key areas in Thane facing power cut today including Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dogri Pada, Waghbil, Anandnagar, Kasarwadavali, and Ovala, will experience a water cut from 9 am to 9 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, localities such as Samtanagar, Ritupark, Siddheshwar, Intercity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibunder, and parts of Kalwa and Mumbra will face a 12-hour disruption starting at 9 pm on the same day.

Post-maintenance, residents in the affected areas may experience low water pressure for one to two days as supply normalizes. The TMC has urged citizens to store sufficient water in advance and extend their cooperation during the maintenance period.

Updated 10:03 IST, December 13th 2024

 

Updated 10:03 IST, December 13th 2024

