Thane to Face 24-Hour Water Cut for Maintenance Today

Mumbai: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a planned water supply shutdown in select areas to facilitate essential maintenance and repair work over the next two days starting from Friday.

Key areas in Thane facing power cut today including Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dogri Pada, Waghbil, Anandnagar, Kasarwadavali, and Ovala, will experience a water cut from 9 am to 9 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, localities such as Samtanagar, Ritupark, Siddheshwar, Intercity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibunder, and parts of Kalwa and Mumbra will face a 12-hour disruption starting at 9 pm on the same day.