'Thank You...': What Rekha Gupta Said In Her First Statement After Being Named as Delhi CM

New Delhi: ‘Thank you to the top leadership of BJP and the legislative party’, Rekha Gupta tweeted after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced her name as Chief Minister of Delhi. Shalimar Bagh MLA Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting. The party has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years.

Who Is Rekha Gupta? 10 Things to Know

Early Life and Education: Born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana , Rekha Gupta pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. She later earned advanced degrees in management and arts.

Born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana , Rekha Gupta pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. She later earned advanced degrees in management and arts. Introduction to Politics: Her political journey began in 1992 when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during her college years.

Her political journey began in 1992 when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during her college years. Leadership in Student Politics: Rekha Gupta served as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) from 1996 to 1997, actively addressing student issues and advocating for their welfare.

Rekha Gupta served as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) from 1996 to 1997, actively addressing student issues and advocating for their welfare. Municipal Governance: She was elected as a councillor from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007 and re-elected in 2012. During her tenure, she focused on enhancing basic amenities such as libraries, parks, and swimming pools.

She was elected as a councillor from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007 and re-elected in 2012. During her tenure, she focused on enhancing basic amenities such as libraries, parks, and swimming pools. Women's Empowerment Initiatives : As the head of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, she launched the "Sumedha Yojana," an initiative aimed at supporting economically weaker female students in pursuing higher education.

: As the head of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, she launched the "Sumedha Yojana," an initiative aimed at supporting economically weaker female students in pursuing higher education. Party Leadership Roles: Rekha Gupta has held several key positions within the BJP, including General Secretary of the Delhi BJP and National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

Rekha Gupta has held several key positions within the BJP, including General Secretary of the Delhi BJP and National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha. Legislative Career: In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, she won the Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, she won the Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes. Financial Profile : As per recent disclosures, her assets amount to approximately ₹5.31 crore, with liabilities of around ₹1.20 crore. Her annual income has varied over recent years, with ₹6.92 lakh reported in 2023-24.

: As per recent disclosures, her assets amount to approximately ₹5.31 crore, with liabilities of around ₹1.20 crore. Her annual income has varied over recent years, with ₹6.92 lakh reported in 2023-24. Personal Life: Rekha Gupta married Manish Gupta in 1998, and they have two children. Her husband is a businessman and serves as an Agency Associate at Kotak Life Insurance.

Gupta and her Cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday. She won from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 Assembly polls.

All 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs attended the legislature party meeting in the presence of Central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and O P Dhankar. The CM-designate will now meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas to stake a claim in forming a BJP-led government in Delhi.