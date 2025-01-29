Published 22:56 IST, January 29th 2025
Trudeau Left Red Faced As Canadian Commission Says No Foreign State Link To Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar's Killing
India and Canada entered a diplomatic stand off after Trudeau accused role of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Ottawa: In a big setback for Justin Trudeau, a Canadian commission report has said that no definitive link with a ‘foreign state’ in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was proven, busting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s baseless allegations who accused the involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing.
According to reports, the Canadian commission which was looking into alleged foreign interference in Canada’s electoral process, democratic institutions has found out that there is no definitive link to a foreign state in Nijjar’s killing case.
India and Canada entered a diplomatic stand off after Trudeau’s claim, an allegation India outrightly rejected and termed it “baseless targeting”.
Reacting to Trudeau’s allegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it was smear campaigns that would further damage the already strained ties with Canada.
