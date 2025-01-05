Two Injured, Over 15 Homes Destroyed in Massive Fire in Manipur's Moreh

Imphal: A massive fire broke out at Mission Veng in Moreh Ward 2, Tengnoupal, Manipur , injuring two people and gutting over 15 houses in the town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday, a defence statement said.

" Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services promptly and doused a massive fire that engulfed 15-20 houses in Mission Veng locality in Tengnoupal district," it said.

The fire completely ripped apart seven houses destroying properties worth lakhs of rupees on night, a report of the Manipur Fire Services, Imphal head office said.

Two persons who tried to douse the devastating fire also sustained injuries. Four fire tenders – two from the Moreh Fire Service Station and an equal number of fire tenders from Tamu of Myanmar were pressed into service but the deadly fire had already destroyed the seven semi-pucca houses.

The fire, which started from a short circuit and was further fueled by two gas cylinder explosions, destroyed the wooden parts of a semi-pucca house belonging to Mamang Touthang in Mission Veng, Moreh Ward 2, around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Two Kuki tribals namely C Chongloi and his wife sustained injuries in the incident. The husband was rushed to the Churachandpur district hospital and his wife was given treatments at the Moreh Primary Health Centre.

The houses destroyed in the fire belonged to Mamang Touthang, Thangolet Thouthang, Thangsen Thouthang, Letmisen Chongloi, Akhilamang Haokip, Polpolal Baite and D Jong Kholen.

A fire service official said that a team from the head office is at present assessing the properties lost in the devastating fire.