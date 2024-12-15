Two Youths Killed In Road Accident In UP's Gonda

Gonda: Two youths lost their lives in a motorcycle accident in the Itiathok area of UP's Gonda district on Sunday. According to the police, Janardan Paswan (25) and Shiva Paswan (19), both residents of Teliyani village, were riding their motorcycle when it collided with a stationary vehicle.

The accident occurred as the two were heading to the Itiathok market. The motorcycle crashed into a sugarcane-laden vehicle that had been left stationary on the road. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Itiyathok, Sheshmani Pandey, confirmed the details of the incident and stated that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The police are making efforts to identify and arrest the driver of the stationary vehicle, who is currently on the run.

This tragic incident has raised concerns about road safety, and local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.