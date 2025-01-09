Files Reopened, Probe Reordered: Yogi Adityanath Starts Sambhal 'Surgery' Day After Trailblazing Interview With Arnab Goswami

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a fresh investigation into the Sambhal riots of 1978, the incident that left 184 people dead and the city under curfew for two months. The government has directed the police and administration to submit their findings within seven days.

According to media reports, MLC Shrichand Sharma recently wrote to the government, urging a fresh investigation into the riots. Acting on the letter, Home Secretary Satyendra Pratap Singh took cognizance on January 6 and directed Sambhal SP Krishn Kumar Bishnoi to expedite the inquiry and file a report within a week.

The investigation has been assigned to Additional SP Shreesh Chandra, while Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya has been tasked with appointing administrative officials to ensure a joint probe.

Revisiting 1978 Tragedy

The 1978 riots reportedly began following the murder of a mosque cleric, sparking widespread violence across the city. At that time, Sambhal was part of Moradabad district. The riots claimed 184 lives, with many others injured, and the city remained under curfew for nearly two months. In 2010, the accused in the case were acquitted due to lack of evidence, leaving the victims’ families seeking justice.

UP CM Says, 'Old Wounds Need Surgery'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , during an interview with Republic Bharat, spoke about recent riots in Sambhal that occurred on November 24, 2024. He stressed the need to address long-standing issues in the region. "Surgery is required for old wounds," he said, mentioning the importance of correcting historical wrongs.

The CM accused past rulers of “Islamisation” of Sambhal and claimed that sacred symbols of Sanatan Dharma were destroyed. "Everything is pre-decided for Sambhal. They Islamized Sambhal, destroyed our signs of Sanatan Dharma, wells, and everything sacred to us," Adityanath said.