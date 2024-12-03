UP Horror: Couple Sacrifices 13-Year-Old Niece to Cure Son, Half-Naked Body of Minor Girl Found

Deoria: A horrific incident has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria where a couple stabbed their 14-year-old niece to death as a ‘sacrifice’ to cure their mentally challenged son. The couple not only killed the minor girl but also hid her body, which was found a day later in a half-naked state.

UP Horror: Couple Sacrifices 14-Year-Old Niece to Cure Son

A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Savita and Sheshnath Yadav, killed their niece as a sacrifice to cure and save their son. According to Sankalp Sharma, SP Deoria, the couple, who confessed to the crime and has been arrested, told the police that a deity came into her dream and instructed them to sacrifice a minor girl to cure their mentally challenged son.

After this dream, the couple decided to kill their own niece; accused Savita learnt witchcraft from YouTube and when the victim's family came together for a family wedding, the couple took the girl to their old family house and sacrificed her.

Witchcraft Death: Minor's Body Found in Half-Naked Condition with Multiple Injury Marks

First the accused couple killed the minor girl and then concealed her body in a stack of maize, a little far away. After a day of searching for the girl, they found the body of the 14-year-old, in a half-naked condition with multiple injury marks.