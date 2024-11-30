Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Horror: Farmer Killed in Azamgarh; Face Mutilated, Headless Body Found in Farm

Published 11:43 IST, November 30th 2024

UP Horror: Farmer Killed in Azamgarh; Face Mutilated, Headless Body Found in Farm

In a horrific incident in UP's Azamgarh, a farmer was shot dead, his face was mutilated by a spade and his headless body was found in a field.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Horror: Azamgarh Farmer Murdered, Headless Body Found | Image: Representational

Azamgarh: A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh was shot dead while he was ploughing his field on Friday evening; the 50-year-old farmer's face was further mutilated by a spade and his headless body was found in the farm, triggering an investigation in the Azamgarh Murder.

UP Horror: Farmer Shot Dead, Face Mutilated with a Spade

The incident happened in the Nawali village of Kaptanganj Thana area where the 50-year-old farmer Sunil Rai, a resident of Devhata village was shot dead by an unknown person while he was ploughing his field. He was working when a gunshot was fired and it hit his chest, killing him instantly. He fell off the tractor and his face was mutilated by a spade.

Azamgarh Farmer Killed, Headless Body Found in the Field

The farmer was not just shot dead, his face was mutilated by a spade and his head was then cut off from his body. The headless body of the farmer was found in the field triggering chaos in the village; the police was informed and a case has been registered against unknown persons.

Case Registered, Police Investigation Underway

Azamgarh (RA) SP Chirag Jain has said that the police is currently investigating the murder of the farmer and is looking into possible proofs to catch hold of those responsible for this gruesome killing of the farmer. CCTV footages or nearby areas are being analysed and three teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused in the case. The family has registered a case but has not yet held anyone responsible for this act.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:43 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.