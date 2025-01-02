UP: Inter-Community Clash Over Tea Shop Dispute In Bahraich Leaves Three Injured, Two Arrested

Bahraich (UP): A dispute at a tea shop here escalated into a clash between two groups from different communities, leaving three people injured including two women.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Sadhuapur village, located in the Hardi area.

A case has been filed under the appropriate sections, and two individuals have been taken into custody.

Police forces have been stationed in the area to ensure law and order, though officials have rejected allegations of a communal motive, describing the incident as a private dispute between the two parties involved.

The Fight That Led to Injuries

"The incident occurred at a tea shop in Sadhuapur village while locals Gulshan Bajpai and Ibran were having snacks. An argument turned into a physical fight," Mehsi Circle Officer (CO) DK Srivastava said.

Ibran's father, Sipahi, filed a written complaint at the Hardi police station, alleging that Gulshan Bajpai and Sarvesh Bajpai attacked his 23-year-old son, daughter Sakroona (40) and a relative Noorjahan (48) with sticks, injuring them, he said.

Legal Actions Taken and Investigation Underway

An FIR has been filed based on the complaint, under sections 110 (attempt to culpable homicide), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as confirmed by Srivastava.

The two individuals involved have been arrested, and the injured are currently receiving treatment, with their condition reported as stable.

Police Clarify No Communal Tension

The Circle Officer (CO) stated that the incident originated from an ongoing dispute between two neighboring families.

A detailed investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will follow. He also emphasized that there is no communal tension at the site, and police forces have been deployed to maintain peace and order.

Past Communal Violence in the Area

The incident took place in Sadhuapur village, located about three kilometers from Maharajganj town in the Hardi area, which had previously seen communal violence on October 13 during a Durga idol immersion procession.

The violence erupted over a dispute concerning music played at the procession, which led to a clash resulting in the death of Ramgopal Mishra (21) from Rehua Mansoor village.

The violence later spread to Mahsi, Maharajganj, Sadhuapur, and parts of Bahraich city, resulting in widespread arson, vandalism, and property damage worth crores.

Numerous individuals were injured, drawing significant attention both in the state and nationally.

In the aftermath of the violence, several police officers, including station in-charges and senior officials, were reassigned.

The Deputy Inspector General of the Devipatan Range was transferred in the first week of December, followed by the Bahraich Superintendent of Police in the final week of the month.

While these transfers were officially described as routine, they are widely seen as a response to the violence in Maharajganj.