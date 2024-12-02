UPSC Coaching Teacher Avadh Ojha 'Sir' Join AAP in Presence of Kejriwal

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Avadh Ojha ‘Sir’, the UPSC coaching teacher who has taught UPSC aspirants at Chanakya IAS and Vajiram & Ravi IAS, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Avadh Ojha ‘Sir’ Joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

A renowned UPSC coaching teacher, Avadh Ojha ‘Sir’ has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today, on December 2 in the presence of the party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The coaching teacher has joined the political party to contribute towards the development of Delhi's education sector.

Avadh Ojha to Develop Delhi's Education Sector

"Education is the soul of every family, society and nation. My main aim of entering into politics is the development of education", said Avadh Ojha on joining AAP.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that Avadh Ojha has joined the party to help and contribute in the education revolution in Delhi brought about by AAP. The post read, “Impressed by the education revolution in Delhi, education sector veteran Mr. Avadh Ojha is becoming a part of the Aam Aadmi Party family today.”

Kejriwal welcomed Avadh Ojha ‘Sir’ by saying, “AAP is doing work in the field of education and Ojha's joining the party will strengthen efforts to strengthen education and “ultimately our nation will be strengthened.”

Who is Avadh Ojha?

Avadh Pratap Ojha is a prominent name in the field of education. He is a UPSC teacher and a motivational speaker. He has taught UPSC aspirants in Chanakya IAS Academy and Vajiram & Ravi IAS among others. He was a civil servant aspirant himself but could not clear the examination.