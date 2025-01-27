Published 08:09 IST, January 27th 2025
Uttarakhand to Implement UCC Today: What Changes Will Come into Effect
The UCC Act, 2024, will regulate various personal laws such as marriage, divorce, and live-in relationships in the state, excluding ST and certain communities.
Dehradun: Uttarakhand is all set to make history after it implements the Uniform Civil Code, becoming the first state in India to put such a law in effect. According to a statement by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government, all preparations have been completed to implement the UCC in the state including getting approval for the rules for implementing the Act and training officials.
"UCC is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the Prime Minister to make the country a developed, organised, harmonious and self-reliant nation," PTI reported quoting Dhami.
"We are celebrating 2025 as the silver jubilee year of statehood to Uttarakhand. It is going to be a year of big achievements. We have kept our promise of bringing a UCC. We will implement it in January. The Gangotri of UCC will spring from Uttarakhand and spread to the rest of the country," Dhami said on New Year's Day.
This marks a significant move as implementing this law was one of BJP's big promises during the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.
Several BJP-ruled states, including Assam, have expressed interest in adopting Uttarakhand’s UCC as a model, signalling potential wider adoption of the framework in the future.
Uttarakhand to Implement Today: Here's What You Need to Know
- The Uttarakhand government has announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act, 2024, which will regulate various personal laws such as marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships across all residents of the state, excluding Scheduled Tribes and certain protected communities.
- It will introduce a uniform set of guidelines, ensuring equal legal treatment for all individuals regardless of religion. The key provisions include a uniform minimum marriageable age of 18 for women and 21 for men, along with a ban on polygamy and the practice of 'halala.' The law also establishes uniform grounds for divorce and standard procedures for all citizens.
- Under the new Act, marriages can only be solemnised between parties where neither has a living spouse, are mentally capable of giving legal consent, and are not related within prohibited degrees. While couples may continue to follow their religious customs for marriage rituals, it will be mandatory to register all marriages within 60 days of solemnization. The Act also includes provisions for registering live-in relationships, with an online registration system for easy access.
- The law will also allow for the registration of marriages and live-in partnerships that took place before March 26, 2010, or outside the state, as long as both parties have been living together since then and meet the legal eligibility requirements. Such registrations, though optional, must be completed within six months of the Act’s enforcement.
- Furthermore, any soldier or Air Force official engaged in combat or at sea, allowing them to create a privileged will under flexible guidelines.
- The UCC Act will also streamline processes for the creation and cancellation of wills, as well as supplementary codicils, in testamentary succession.
