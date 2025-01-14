VIDEO: Bravado! IAF Rescues Critically Injured Cops As Chopper Lands at Narcondam Island

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a daring rescue mission on January 13, showcasing exceptional courage and expertise to save the lives of two critically injured Andaman Police personnel stranded on the remote Narcondum Island.

The volcanic island, known for its rugged terrain and isolation, presented challenges to the rescue team. With no designated landing zone available, the IAF pilots showcased extraordinary skill and precision by executing a low hover manoeuvre—half over jagged rocks exposed by the low tide and half over the sea.

This perilous operation allowed the team to safely evacuate the injured personnel in record time.

The timely response and unparalleled expertise of the IAF pilots ensured that the injured individuals received critical medical attention, highlighting the Air Force's commitment to safeguarding lives under the most challenging circumstances.