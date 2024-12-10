Video: Mother Busy Making Reels Leaves Toddler’s Life On Risk On Busy Highway Road

New Delhi: A recently surfaced video has ignited widespread outrage across social media platforms, where a mother can be seen dancing near a busy roadway, ignoring the serious danger her child is facing.

The video has rapidly amassed over 200,000 views, drawing attention to the mother’s reckless behavior.

In the clip, the mother is seen enthusiastically dancing to the music, completely engrossed in her performance. Meanwhile, her toddler begins wandering dangerously close to the busy road. It is only when a child points out towards the toddler and then the mother rushes to grab the child.