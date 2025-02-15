Search icon
Updated 02:34 IST, February 16th 2025

Multiple Videos Capture Extent Of Crowd At New Delhi Railway Station

A large stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, with multiple videos capturing the extent of massive crowd.

LIVE: Rush At New Delhi Railway Station Leads To Chaos, Emergency Responders Pressed | Image: X

New Delhi: A large stampede like situation occurred at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on Saturday, where Multiple videos capture the scale of the crowd, and footage showing passengers being rescued while unconscious.

The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at New Delhi Railway Station for the Mahakumbh, with many passengers having no confirmed train tickets.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on platforms 13 and 14 at New Delhi Railway Station, with as many as 15 people confirmed dead and many injured in the stampede-like situation.

Video Shows Passengers Rescued on Goods Trolleys at NDLS

A video has surfaced from the station showing passengers being rescued on goods trolleys as they were brought out from a train.

Reports suggest people fainted due to suffocation from overcrowding, but Delhi Police's Railway unit denied any stampede.

Both the Railways and Delhi Police are working to manage the situation, while investigations continue into how so many people arrived without tickets.

An eyewitness at the New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Site got emotional while talking to media and said, ‘I Lost my aunt who came back from Mahakumbh’

The injured passengers have been shifted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) hospital.

Railway Ministry Responds ‘Situation Under Control’

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his first response tweeted, " Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS)  Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush"

"4 special trains to evacuate this unprecedented sudden rush at NDLS. The rush has now reduced" he posted.

Defence Minister Confirms ‘Loss of Lives’ in Stampede

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirming the deaths of passengers tweeted, "Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured"

The Chief Casualty Medical Officer at LNJP Hospital confirmed that 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives, and 10 others were injured in the incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

PM Modi's First Statement on Stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the incident of tragic stampede , “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.”

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede" he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published 22:53 IST, February 15th 2025

