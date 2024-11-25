'We Are All Hindus, Must Stay United': Sanjay Dutt at Hindu Unity Padyatra

Khajuraho: Actor Sanjay Dutt arrived in Madhya Pradesh 's Khajuraho to join the Hindu unity padyatra led by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadheeswar of Bageshwar Dham.

Sanjay Dutt arrived at Khajuraho Airport via a charter plane and then traveled by car to Mauranipur to join the padyatra. He told the media he came out of love for Baba Bageshwar Dham.

“We are all Hindus, must stay united”, Sanjay Dutt said in the padyatra.

"We are all the same, hindu, muslim, sikh, christian, all are one," Sanjay Dutt said. “Shastri ji is my brother and that is why I have come to support shastri ji", he added.

“My life has changed because of devotion and now a bigger change will come from the yatra…”, Sanjay Dutt in the padyatra.

What is Hindu Unity Padyatra?

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is organizing a padyatra for Sanatan Hindu unity, traveling from Chhatarpur Bageshwar Dham to Orchha, the city of Ramraja Sarkar.

Hundreds of people are joining the padyatra daily, with crowds gathering along the route to welcome Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.