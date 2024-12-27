Published 08:25 IST, December 27th 2024
Weather Update: Light Rain Lashes Delhi, Noida Amid Cold Wave
Visuals from several parts of the city, including Moti Lal Nehru Marg and India Gate, showed showers hitting the ground in the slightly foggy atmosphere.
Delhi: Amid the ongoing cold wave conditions, rain lashed Delhi early on Friday, December 27, further affecting the temperature of the national capital. The temperature in Delhi stood at 13 degrees Celsius around 7:20 am on Friday. The IMD forecasts heavy rain and strong winds for December 27 and 28.
The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday is likely to settle at 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Noida today is likely to be around 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature might reach 24 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will be around 4.68. The sunrise time is 07:11 AM, while it will set at 05:31 PM on Friday.
