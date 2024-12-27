Weather Update: Light Rain Lashes Delhi, Noida Amid Cold Wave

Delhi: Amid the ongoing cold wave conditions, rain lashed Delhi early on Friday, December 27, further affecting the temperature of the national capital. The temperature in Delhi stood at 13 degrees Celsius around 7:20 am on Friday. The IMD forecasts heavy rain and strong winds for December 27 and 28.

Visuals from several parts of the city, including Moti Lal Nehru Marg and India Gate, showed showers hitting the ground in the slightly foggy atmosphere.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday is likely to settle at 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius.