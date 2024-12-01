What Substance Man Threw On Arvind Kejriwal During Padyatra Attack In Delhi

New Delhi: In a security scare, Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by a man who splashed some suspicious liquid on him during a ‘padyatra’ in South Delhi's Greater Kailash. The incident took place on Saturday evening. The accused was detained by Kejriwal's security staff immediately after the incident. According to reports, the accused threw water on former Delhi chief minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener blamed the Centre and questioned “will crime stop in Delhi if he's stopped?” Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the man who threw water on Kejriwal was a BJP worker.

BJP refutes AAP's accusation

The BJP strongly refuted Chief Minister Atishi's accusation that the accused was a worker of the saffron party. AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident and said this is the third "attack" on Kejriwal in the last 35 days.

Accused, a serving bus marshal, detained

Speaking over Kejriwal's security scare, police said water was thrown at Kejriwal during the public event that was organised without their permission.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ashok Jha, a serving bus marshal at Delhi Transport Corporation's Khanpur Depot, has been detained.

"Further examination of the person is in progress to find out the reasons behind this act," a statement from the Delhi Police stated. Sources claimed that Jha (41), during interrogation, said that he was frustrated as he was not getting his salary for the past six months.

Jha claimed that during the formation of AAP, he gave a donation to the party, but was upset with its "fake promises", the sources said.

Kejriwal was holding padyatra ahead of next year's Assembly elections

The AAP national convener was holding the padayatra in the Savitri Nagar area that falls under the Greater Kailash assembly segment.

Police said that around 5.50 pm Kejriwal was shaking hands with some followers standing behind a cordon when Jha attempted to throw water on him. He was immediately caught as the police staff were nearby, they said.

Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

Proper police deployment, both in plain clothes along with rope party for crowd control and in uniform, was made, the statement said.