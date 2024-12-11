WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Experience Server Outage; Users Report Issues

New Delhi: Users of social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, experienced a sudden server outage globally causing trouble while using these social media sites. The server disruption caused users difficulties in communication and other social media activities. However, the reason for the sudden server down is being examined by the owner company of these social media sites, Meta.

According to the outage tracking website DownDetector, over 50,000 Facebook (Owned by Meta) users reported issues, including problems with logging in, uploading posts and updating existing content.

On the other hand, Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, faced similar problems, after users reported being unable to access posts or update content. The app also frequently crashed, adding to the difficulties for many. Reportedly, Instagram was down for over 23,000 users, with many unable to access or update posts.

According to various reports, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram went down at around 10.58 pm, causing disruption in the social media activities of several users worldwide. During this period of time, access to messages, posts and updates was either slow or completely unavailable for many.

Not only this, existing posts also failed to update, leaving many users unable to interact with the platform. The outages appeared to affect both the desktop and mobile versions of the platforms.

Several WhatsApp users too reported difficulties in sending and receiving messages. The Downdetector website, which monitors online outages, has reportedly received more than 130,000 complaints for the meta-owned platforms collectively.

It has been learnt that the UK and parts of Europe, Asia, Australia and South America are among the countries where users experienced glitches.

Meta issued a statement on X, saying it was aware of the global outage and said it was working to restore WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.