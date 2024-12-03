Why India’s Packaged Drinking Water Falls Under 'High-Risk Food' Category

New Delhi: India’s food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as "high-risk food." This change means these products will now face stricter oversight, including regular inspections and mandatory audits.

The decision follows the government's recent move to eliminate the need for dual certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for packaged water.

New Guidelines for Manufacturers

Under the updated regulations, manufacturers and processors in this category must now comply with rigorous safety protocols. Key measures include:

Pre-License Inspections: Facilities must undergo mandatory inspections before receiving licenses or registrations.

Annual Audits: Businesses must participate in yearly audits conducted by FSSAI-approved third-party food safety agencies.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

The reclassification as "high-risk food" doesn't imply that packaged drinking water is unsafe. Instead, it ensures tighter quality control and enhanced safety standards. The FSSAI aims to enforce stricter protocols, safeguarding public health while promoting accountability within the industry.

Industry Advocacy and Changes

Previously, the packaged water industry had sought streamlined regulations to reduce administrative burdens and costs associated with dual certification by BIS and FSSAI. The government addressed these concerns in October by removing the mandatory BIS certification.

Now, the focus has shifted to annual, risk-based inspections for all manufacturers as a condition for obtaining or renewing licenses.

Understanding High-Risk Food Categories

High-risk food categories, as defined by FSSAI, include products that require stringent safety checks and regular audits. Foods under this classification are monitored closely to ensure compliance with safety standards. In addition to packaged drinking water and mineral water, other high-risk food categories include:

Dairy products and analogues

Meat and poultry products

Fish and seafood

Eggs and egg-based products

Nutritional and fortified products (e.g., fortified rice kernels)

Indian sweets and prepared foods

Foods for special dietary purposes