'Wife Loves Staring Me': Adar Poonawalla's Retort to L&T Chairman’s 90-Hour Workweek Call

New Delhi: The debate around L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan’s controversial comments on a “90-hour work week” and work-life balance continues to make headlines. This time, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, has added his take with a humorous tweet.

Poonawalla's Take on 'Staring at Your Wife'

In a light-hearted Twitter post, Poonawalla tagged Anand Mahindra and said, “Yes, @anandmahindra, even my wife @NPoonawalla thinks I am wonderful. She loves staring at me on Sundays. Quality of work over quantity always. #WorkLifeBalance.”

Poonawalla’s comment came after Mahindra had earlier joined the conversation, jokingly saying at an event, “My wife is wonderful. I love staring at her.”

L&T Chairman Suggest Working on Sundays, Sparks Controversy

The entire debate began when L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan made remarks that many found dismissive of work-life balance. Speaking at an event, he said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays too.”

He went on to add a controversial comment: “How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working!”