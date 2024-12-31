‘Will Sue for ₹10 Crore’: Sandeep Dikshit Hits Back at CM Atishi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh Over Defamation Claims

New Delhi: Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly Constituency Sandeep Dikshit said he would file a criminal and civil defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh . The announcement was made during a press conference held in Delhi on Tuesday.

Dikshit accused CM Atishi of alleging that he had accepted a "huge amount of money" from the BJP.

He claimed that such accusations had been repeated over the past decade, targeting him, his family, and the Congress party.

He demanded Rs 10 crore in damages, stating that he planned to donate half the amount to Yamuna cleaning efforts and the other half to combat pollution in Delhi.

He further criticised AAP's governance, recalling an instance where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal allegedly presented "360 newspaper cuttings" as evidence against the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government.

"This is not evidence; it is a mockery," Dikshit said, adding that AAP had consistently misled the public with baseless claims.

Dikshit revealed that the press conference was delayed due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an event that occurred on the same day as the initial allegations by CM Atishi.