Worli Election Result 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Wins 2nd Term Amid Tight Contest With Milind Deora

Worli Assembly Election Result 2024: The vote counting for the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai City in the Maharashtra Assembly Election begins at 8 AM today. At present, the seat is represented by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Aaditya Thackeray defeated Nationalist Congress Party’s Suresh Mane by a big margin of 67,427 votes. While Thackeray had secured 89,248 votes, Mane could bag only 21,821 votes in his favour.

The Worli Assembly constituency, located in the Mumbai City district and a part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, is among the key constituencies in Maharashtra with high-profile electoral battles this year. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, the Worli constituency is among those constituencies, which saw a fierce battle between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena after their split.

In this year’s election, sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray is being challenged by Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora and Raj Thackeray -led MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande.

In 2014, the then Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shinde had clinched the constituency with 60,625 votes, easily defeating NCP’s Sachin Ahir, who secured only 37,613 votes. Overall, Worli has remained a Shiv Sena stronghold. However, this time, the battle is expected to surprise the voters, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shinde-led Shiv Sena are contesting against each other.

Worli Election Result 2024: Here Are The Updates

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security.

Worli: Key Candidates

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, the Worli constituency will be a constituency to be focused upon as Shiv Sena (UBT) sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray will take on Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora and MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande. All eyes are on today’s results amid speculations of a close contest between Thackeray and Deora.

Experts believe that Deora has an edge over Thackeray as the Shiv Sena leader is leveraging anti-incumbency and inaccessibility, and voters' frustration over several local issues.

Party-Wise Candidate