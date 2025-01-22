Published 20:17 IST, January 22nd 2025
'Worse Than Chapris': Akhilesh Mocks Yogi's Holy Maha Kumbh Dip
"The BJP leaders have showcased their values by tarnishing the sanctity of Mother Ganga in a disgraceful manner", tweeted the Samajwadi Party.
New Delhi: The Akhilesh Yadav -led Samajwadi Party on Wednesday mocked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet minister's holy Maha Kumbh dip, labelling them as 'chapris' (street-smart ruffians) and deeming them even worse.
“The BJP leaders have showcased their values by tarnishing the sanctity of Maa Ganga in a disgraceful manner. They are worse than chapris, possessing neither knowledge of religion nor a sense of decorum; they merely pretend to uphold religion", tweeted the Samajwadi Party media cell.
SP's derogatory remarks come hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers were with the CM. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers took part in this spiritual moment.
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said the "joy" of taking the holy dip in Sangam can't be described.
"The joy cannot be described in words. A joint meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Cabinet was held here today in Mahakumbh Prayagraj. Tough decisions have also been taken and preparations have started for the Ardhakumbh of 2031 in the Mahakumbh of 2025. It is spiritual bliss which I said cannot be expressed in words." Maurya said.
'People Need Bread More Than Religion'
Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had sparked a fresh controversy with his remarks on Maha Kumbh, asserting that the people of the country need bread more than religion.
His statement drew sharp reactions, with BJP leaders accusing him of undermining the cultural and spiritual significance of the event.
Addressing a press conference, Yadav had said, "Swami ji had said that the people of the country need bread more than religion.
Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.
