Yogi Adityanath Government Invokes ESMA In UP, Bans Strikes For 6 Months

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made a significant move, ordering a ban on strikes in the state for government employees and officials. The Yogi Adityanath government has reportedly banned strikes in UP for the next 6 months. According to the reports, the decision was taken in the wake of the strike called by the employees of the electricity department starting on December 7. The state government has implemented the ban using the Essential Services Maintenance Act, which applies to all services, corporations and employees working in corporations associated with the state government.

The UP government has clarified in the order that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the public interest.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s order was issued by Principal Secretary M Devraj, under the powers provided by Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966.

The order states that officers and employees associated with any services related to the UP government, services controlled and owned by the government will not be able to go on strike in any way for the next six months. The order states that this decision has been taken in the public interest.