Good News For Bengaluru, Namma Metro Yellow Line Gets Its First Driverless Trainset

Bengaluru: Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd rolled out its first driverless trainset for Bengaluru Namma Metro’s Yellow Line on January 6, Monday. This marks the first completely Made-in-India driverless trainset for the Yellow Line. The automated trainset was manufactured at Titagarh’s Metro Manufacturing Facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal.

The game-changing train is set to run on the 19-km Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra), linking the Electronics City technology and business hub to the rest of Bengaluru.

According to BMRCL officials, the train will reach the Hebbagodi depot in Bengaluru by road within 15 days.

Game- Changing Project

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, who joined the inauguration virtually, said, “Metro projects are transforming our cities, boosting economic growth, and creating jobs. With India now ranking third globally in metro rail, we aim to surpass the United States within five years.”

“This milestone reflects India’s progress in metro rail technology. With over 1,000 operational kilometers of metro rail, we now stand third globally and are on track to surpass the United States within five years,” he added.

Umesh Chowdhary, Managing Director of Titagarh Rail Systems, highlighted the significance of the trainset, stating, “This is the first stainless steel Metro train manufactured entirely in India for Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line. It showcases our country’s capabilities in indigenization and aligns with the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.”

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, present at the event, remarked, “Today marks an important milestone in the operationalization of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line. Stretching from RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra, the 18.8-km Yellow Line connects Bengaluru South’s ITBT corridors. Once operational, it is set to ease the commute of thousands of people traveling to Bengaluru’s IT hubs and industrial zones.”

He added, “The first trainset manufactured by Titagarh for the line was launched today. Following this, Titagarh will deliver one metro train every month and will increase the pace to two trainsets a month.”

“In a city where 1.2 crore vehicles clog the roads daily, the Yellow Line could serve over 2.5 lakh passengers, easing congestion in critical corridors like Electronic City and Silk Board,” he further stated.

Titagarh plans to roll out two additional trainsets by April 2025 and speed up production to supply two trains monthly by September. The Yellow Line trainsets mark a significant step forward in India’s urban mobility.

Reports indicate that BMRCL officials have confirmed that operations will begin with three trains running at a frequency of every 30 minutes. The frequency is expected to improve as more trains are added each month.