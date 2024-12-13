Search icon
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.12.2024): NIRMAL NR-410 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize
LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:59 IST, December 13th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.12.2024): NIRMAL NR-410 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-410. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 13th December, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-410 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-410. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 13th December, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-410 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-410 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-410 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-410. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 13th December, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.

15:45 IST, December 13th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-410 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-410 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner: NH 346716 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: SHIBU K
Agency No.: A 5269

15:45 IST, December 13th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-410 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-410 Friday Result: NG 743216 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M
Agency No.: P 3133
 

15:46 IST, December 13th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-410 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner

Nirmal NR-410 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 1) NA 909551
2) NB 827276
3) NC 675718
4) ND 318473
5) NE 845503
6) NF 843433
7) NG 238752
8) NH 922750
9) NJ 672599
10) NK 404923
11) NL 327671
12) NM 710045

15:46 IST, December 13th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-410 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Nirmal NR-410 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NA 346716
NB 346716
NC 346716
ND 346716
NE  346716
NF 346716
NG 346716
NJ 346716
NK 346716
NL 346716
NM 346716
 

16:07 IST, December 13th 2024

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-410 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-410 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NH 346716 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: SHIBU K
Agency No.: A 5269

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NG 743216 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M
Agency No.: P 3133
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 909551
2) NB 827276
3) NC 675718
4) ND 318473
5) NE 845503
6) NF 843433
7) NG 238752
8) NH 922750
9) NJ 672599
10) NK 404923
11) NL 327671
12) NM 710045

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 346716
NB 346716
NC 346716
ND 346716
NE  346716
NF 346716
NG 346716
NJ 346716
NK 346716
NL 346716
NM 346716

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0251  0734  1406  2641  3216  3658  3860  3937  4496  5398  5440  7102  7429  7555  7574  8226  8299  8426

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0088  0396  1316  1622  1626  1946  2072  2466  2720  2725  3278  3469  3531  3567  3754  3763  4207  4257  4477  4846  4886  5265  5670  5755  5773  6163  6413  6694  8160  8204  8404  8541  8823  8909  9036  9621

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0144  0214  0369  0388  0481  0643  0929  0984  1009  1256  1376  1510  1521  1614  1679  1801  1884  1898  2069  2173  2364  2712  2732  2765  3124  3228  3252  3702  3767  3879  3908  3915  3990  4052  4223  4313  4457  4479  4488  4600  4797  4860  5349  5351  5360  5719  5780  5782  6041  6172  6235  6499  6533  6561  6592  6830  7107  7311  7456  7524  7614  7672  7675  7680  8239  8702  8847  8950  9139  9191  9242  9380  9398  9473  9524  9556  9559  9560  9593

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0172  0285  0299  0310  0374  0417  0478  0496  0672  0712  0751  0830  0908  1113  1128  1283  1311  1333  1586  1632  1746  1971  1996  2081  2122  2221  2336  2432  2437  2460  2492  2495  2547  2613  2724  2757  2874  2917  3101  3125  3273  3331  3366  3386  3411  3439  3509  3519  3663  3829  4214  4315  4418  4503  4509  4690  4754  4857  4863  5037  5049  5123  5319  5423  5490  5577  5584  5637  5650  5661  5740  5823  5855  5955  6031  6084  6113  6254  6534  6538  6698  6718  6926  6937  7182  7240  7370  7407  7438  7528  7561  7607  7801  7880  7944  8018  8031  8033  8050  8121  8271  8296  8317  8610  8625  8731  8850  8852  8880  9136  9199  9241  9374  9400  9497  9576  9634  9644  9722  9729  9805  9961

NIRMAL NR-410 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 16:07 IST, December 13th 2024

