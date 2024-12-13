Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-410 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NH 346716 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: SHIBU K

Agency No.: A 5269

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NG 743216 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M

Agency No.: P 3133



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 909551

2) NB 827276

3) NC 675718

4) ND 318473

5) NE 845503

6) NF 843433

7) NG 238752

8) NH 922750

9) NJ 672599

10) NK 404923

11) NL 327671

12) NM 710045

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 346716

NB 346716

NC 346716

ND 346716

NE 346716

NF 346716

NG 346716

NJ 346716

NK 346716

NL 346716

NM 346716

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0251 0734 1406 2641 3216 3658 3860 3937 4496 5398 5440 7102 7429 7555 7574 8226 8299 8426

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0088 0396 1316 1622 1626 1946 2072 2466 2720 2725 3278 3469 3531 3567 3754 3763 4207 4257 4477 4846 4886 5265 5670 5755 5773 6163 6413 6694 8160 8204 8404 8541 8823 8909 9036 9621

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0144 0214 0369 0388 0481 0643 0929 0984 1009 1256 1376 1510 1521 1614 1679 1801 1884 1898 2069 2173 2364 2712 2732 2765 3124 3228 3252 3702 3767 3879 3908 3915 3990 4052 4223 4313 4457 4479 4488 4600 4797 4860 5349 5351 5360 5719 5780 5782 6041 6172 6235 6499 6533 6561 6592 6830 7107 7311 7456 7524 7614 7672 7675 7680 8239 8702 8847 8950 9139 9191 9242 9380 9398 9473 9524 9556 9559 9560 9593

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0172 0285 0299 0310 0374 0417 0478 0496 0672 0712 0751 0830 0908 1113 1128 1283 1311 1333 1586 1632 1746 1971 1996 2081 2122 2221 2336 2432 2437 2460 2492 2495 2547 2613 2724 2757 2874 2917 3101 3125 3273 3331 3366 3386 3411 3439 3509 3519 3663 3829 4214 4315 4418 4503 4509 4690 4754 4857 4863 5037 5049 5123 5319 5423 5490 5577 5584 5637 5650 5661 5740 5823 5855 5955 6031 6084 6113 6254 6534 6538 6698 6718 6926 6937 7182 7240 7370 7407 7438 7528 7561 7607 7801 7880 7944 8018 8031 8033 8050 8121 8271 8296 8317 8610 8625 8731 8850 8852 8880 9136 9199 9241 9374 9400 9497 9576 9634 9644 9722 9729 9805 9961

NIRMAL NR-410 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)