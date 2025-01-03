PM Modi's Delhi Events Today: Check Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the national capital.

PM Narendra Modi will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, around 12:10pm. Modi will also inaugurate two urban redevelopments projects- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The PM will inaugurate 1,675 newly built flats for residents of JJ clusters and distribute keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

In connection with this VVIP visit in northwest Delhi, the Delhi Police have issued a notice regarding traffic restrictions in the area.

Traffic Restrictions on These Routes

Mall Road (Ring Road): Hakikat Nagar Red Light to Azadpur Chowk (both sides).

GTK Road: Azadpur Chowk to Gurudwara Nanak Pio.

Bhamashah Marg: Model Town-1 to Nanak Pio.

Lala Achhintam Marg & Brahma Kumari Marg: Gujranwala & Derawal areas.

Nahar Singh Marg: Prembari Chowk to Inderlok Metro Station (both sides).

Gulab Singh Marg: Satyawati College to Prerna Chowk.

Swami Narayan Marg: Delhi Jal board Red Light to Laxmi Bai College.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Britannia Chowk to Azadpur.

Date and Time of Restrictions

The Delhi Traffic Police advisory specified that traffic restrictions will be in effect from 9am to 4pm on January 3.

Residents travelling to areas such as Azadpur, Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Gujranwala Town, Derawal Nagar, Swabhiman Apartment, and Ramleela Ground in Ashok Vihar are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time for their commute.