UP: Schools Closed In THESE Districts Due To Intense Cold

Lucknow: In response to the severe cold wave sweeping across Uttar Pradesh, district administrations in Agra, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Mathura, and Ghaziabad have extended winter vacations to prioritise the health and safety of students.

The decision to extend the winter break comes as temperatures plummet and icy winds from the mountain regions cause significant drops in daytime temperatures. The administrations have announced that schools up to Class 8 will remain closed until further notice, with online classes being arranged for higher classes.

District authorities have emphasised that this measure is essential to ensure the well-being of students during these extreme weather conditions. Parents and guardians have been advised to keep their children warm and indoors as much as possible.

The extended vacation is expected to continue until the weather conditions improve, with district administrations closely monitoring the situation and providing updates as necessary.

Bihar is also in the grip of a cold wave, with several places recording a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius or below, the Met office said on Sunday.

Due to the intense cold conditions, the Patna district administration, in an order, asked all government and private schools till class 8 to remain shut till January 11.

The lowest temperature of the state on Sunday at 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Motihari, followed by Saran (6.9 degrees C), Dehri (7 degrees C), Samastipur (9.2 degrees C), Vaishali (9.8 degrees C), and Patna (10 degrees C), the Met office said.

Several other places also experienced cold conditions, with Saharsa, Banka, Valmikinagar, Darbhanga, and Kishanganj recording minimum temperatures between 10.1 degrees C and 10.5 degrees C.

Dense fog was seen in isolated places in Bihar during the day, and the weatherman forecast dense to very dense fog in several areas in the coming two to three days.