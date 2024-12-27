Bharat Express CMD and Editor-in-Chief Upendrra Rai emphasized media role at Brahma Kumaris Seminar

Upendrra Rai, CMD and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, attended as the chief guest at a media seminar in Indore, to mark the 9th death anniversary of Rajyogi Brahmakumar Omprakash ‘Bhaiji.’ The event, themed “Media’s Role in Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society,” highlighted the Brahmakumaris’ initiatives toward promoting inner well-being, environmental consciousness, and social harmony through spirituality. The seminar brought together thought leaders to discuss the intersection of spirituality, media, and technology, emphasizing media's role in fostering a clean and healthy society.



CMD Upendrra Rai shared his long association with Brahmakumaris, beginning in 2005. He recalled his first encounter when his daughter was born at BSES MG Hospital in Mumbai, run by Brahmakumaris. He also spoke about his first meeting with Hema Didi at Mount Abu. He mentioned receiving annual invitations to the Brahmakumaris’ conferences since his tenure as Group CEO of Sahara Media at 27. “I would like to mention that I have been receiving annual invitations to the Brahma Kumaris' Annual Conference since I became the Group CEO of Sahara Media at the age of 27. However, it was on October 4, 2024, that I had the privilege of visiting Mount Abu”, he added.













Spirituality Vs Religion



Highlighting the significance of spirituality in contemporary society, CMD Rai remarked, “Spirituality is essential for all 8 billion people on this planet. Unlike religion or religiosity, spirituality transcends boundaries, focusing on inner strength and self-awareness. “He discussed India’s role in shaping global spirituality, emphasizing the contributions of figures like Lord Buddha. He emphasized India’s role as a spiritual beacon, citing figures like Lord Buddha and their global influence. He noted, “India gave the world spirituality, but ironically, countries like China, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia honor our spiritual heritage more deeply than we do today.”



Further analyzing this, CMD Upendrra Rai explained, 'The basis of balance in our life, as seen in Hinduism with Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, corresponds to the three qualities – tamas, rajas, and sattva. If we discuss these three, the one that is destructive is known as Shankar, the creator is Brahma, and the one who maintains balance between the two is Vishnu. If we look at the atomic level with electrons, protons, and neutrons, electrons maintain balance, protons create, and neutrons destroy. However, if we place these in a pyramid with electrons at the top, it helps maintain balance between the other two. If the balance is disturbed, things move in a different direction. This is why it is said that our wisdom controls us. Just as Vishnu maintains balance between Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, we save ourselves through our intelligence.'"



Rai explored the evolving challenges of artificial intelligence (AI), narrating, “When AI defeated chess champion Lee Sedol 10 times by analyzing his digital footprint and studying his playing style, it was a wake-up call about the capabilities of machines. “Sharing another example, he stated, “Elon Musk replaced his secretary with a robot named Alia, which performed more efficiently. Such advancements are creating unprecedented challenges for humanity.”









Media’s Responsibility



Addressing the media’s responsibility, Bharat Express Editor-in-Chief Upendrra Rai reflected on a historical example involving Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism, stating, “A competitor of Pulitzer fabricated a story about a Cuban ship sinking, implicating Spain falsely. This sensationalized story almost led to war. It’s a stark reminder of the media’s power and the need for ethical practices.”He urged media professionals to prioritize integrity and spiritual values, saying, “While technology transforms journalism, the human connection rooted in ethical reporting must remain intact. Media must strive to empower society, not mislead it.”



A Call for Spiritual Integration in Media



Concluding his address, CMD Rai emphasized the need for spiritual values in media practices. “To build a healthier and more ethical society, spirituality must be integrated into media. The combination of ethical journalism and spiritual empowerment can lead to transformative social change,” he said. CMD Upendrra Rai concluded saying, "The seekers have provided everything, just as parents give books for exams or we buy them ourselves. Yet, we may still fail or score poorly. Similarly, there is no exam for this; perhaps it's called humanity, or spirituality, or altruism. It's when your actions bring happiness to others, when your deeds bring a smile to someone's face, when your actions solve someone's problem, when even your adversary becomes happy and embraces you. That is true spirituality and true religion. In my 28 years of public life, I have understood this. Since 1997, when I was in graduation, I have been working and among people."