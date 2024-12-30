Plan A Family Holiday In Seychelles-A Paradise For Adventure And Tranquility

New Delhi, India: Seychelles is a popular beach destination for Indian honeymooners and couples looking for romantic getaways. But did you know these paradisiacal islands are not just for couples but are a perfect spot for multigenerational families seeking to have a memorable vacation and bond over breathtaking landscapes, beautiful cultural experiences, amazing food, better drinks and a dash of adventure.

Families can discover remote islands with fascinating history and wildlife, spotless beaches, enjoy kid-friendly activities as well as thrilling adventures ideal for all ages in Seychelles, helping families have an unforgettable vacation.

Exploring the Inner Islands

Seychelles comprises 115 islands, each with its own charm and allure. Most travellers begin their journey on Mahé, the biggest island, and home to the capital city of Victoria. A great starting point for families and the best place to experience Seychellois culture - art and craft, music and dance, food and festivals.

Mahé, along with the popular islands of La Digue and Praslin, are part of a group of 43 jewels called the Inner Islands. Other Islands to explore are Moyenne, Saint Anne, Silhouette, Bird, Denis and more.

Family Activities to Treasure

Seychelles, with its abundant natural wonders and diverse attractions, offers activities that families can bond over. A visit to the awe-inspiring Vallée de Mai on Praslin Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that offers an unfiltered view of the prehistoric ‘Garden of Eden’ filled with rare flora and fauna that is endemic to the islands, including the famous Coco de Mer. Exploring lush trails under a canopy of trees, spotting geckos and the rare black parrot is sure to create shared memories for generations. The paths are well-maintained, ensuring that even the youngest adventurers can enjoy this rainforest experience.

For an intimate encounter with wildlife, make your way to Curieuse Island for a day. The island is a 20-minute boat ride from Praslin, that departs daily for island hopping and snorkelling excursions. This island is home to more than 250 giant tortoises that roam freely on the beach. The Baie Lazare beach is also home to small turtles, which gives one the opportunity to discover sea turtles’ nesting trail as they return to lay eggs on the beaches of Curieuse every year. A barbeque by the beach rounds off the experience, creating a fantastic family day in paradise.



Beau Vallon Beach on Mahé Island promises fun in the sun for families. Its turquoise waters and soft sands set the stage for a day filled with motorised water sports. The beachside resorts all offer kayaking, snorkelling, paddleboarding, and sailing ensuring everyone finds something to enjoy. After the beautiful sunsets, the group can head to one of many restaurants along the shore. Choose Mahek, an Indian restaurants for a taste of home amidst the clear waters of the island.



An excursion to La Digue Island lets families step back in time with its charming village atmosphere and relaxing bicycle rides. Rent bicycles and explore the island's idyllic landscapes at your own pace or arrange for a fun picnic at the most beautiful beach in the world- Anse Source D’Argent. Before reaching the beach, take a tour of the only remaining traditional copra mill and kiln at L’Union Estate, where coconuts have been processed for oil since the 1940s. If you are an adventurer at heart, choose Anse Cocos on the opposite side of the island, a secluded beach, due to a fairly difficult hike through granitic rocks on the island.

Thrill-Seekers Paradise

Seychelles isn't just about tranquil experiences – it's also a destination that caters to adventure seekers of all ages. The azure waters that surround the islands provide ample opportunities for exploration. Charter a yacht or sail your own boat to discover hidden coves, stunning bays, and the best diving spots. From water activities like Kayaking, Wind Surfing, Parasailing, Super-charged Jetski, Flyboarding, Jetovator, Stand Up Paddling to hiking, biking, helicopter tours and even skydiving- the islands have something for all to create lasting memories of bonding with the family over the ocean.

Golf enthusiasts will find themselves in paradise at the Constance Lumeria Golf Course. This state-of-the-art 18-hole golf course which is set against a breathtaking landscape in Praslin. Perfect your swing while surrounded by manicured gardens, terraced greens and mesmerizing ocean vistas. This sport becomes a surreal experience as you play with your family, under cobalt skies, swaying coconut palms, and sapphire waters.

A Unique Culinary Landscape

Seychelles' culinary scene is a blend of flavours from South Asia, China, Europe, and Western Africa, ensuring that even the pickiest eaters will find something to savour made from locally caught fish to fresh fruits. Some dishes one must try are a spicy octopus curry, tuna steaks, Bouyon Blan- a fish soup with spices and a fruit called bilimbi, which gives the soup its distinct and tangy flavour and desserts like the Banana Ladob, which is bananas baked with coconut milk and sugar. Kid-friendly options are available at most resorts and restaurants.

Memories That Last

Seychelles is a holiday destination where families can create everlasting memories together. Whether you're exploring rainforests, sailing on turquoise waters, or marveling at rare wildlife, Seychelles offers an adventure that spans generations. From the youngest explorers to the most seasoned travellers, this tropical paradise promises an experience that will be cherished for years to come. So pack your bags, gather the family, and set off for a journey into a world of beauty, culture, and unforgettable adventure.

How to reach:

Air Seychelles operates weekly direct flights between Mumbai to Mahé, with a flight time of approximately 4.5 hours.