Upendrra Rai Highlights Income Tax Dept's Blend of Rigour & Humanity at M.C. Jain & Co.'s 65th Day

The 65th Foundation Day Celebration of M.C. Jain & Co. and the launch of CA Manoj K. Patwari's book "Income Tax Search and Seizure" was marked by a grand event. The occasion was graced by the presence of Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bharat Express News Network's CMD, and Editor-in-Chief Upendrra Rai, and other distinguished guests.



In his address, CMD Upendrra Rai shared several of his experiences with the Income Tax Department. He remarked, “The mention of the Income Tax Department often brings to mind dry and unappealing subjects, but for me, it has been an incredibly engaging experience. This is because, when I joined as the Bureau Chief of Rashtriya Sahara newspaper in Mumbai on December 6, 1999, the first office I visited after taking up my job at the Atlanta Building was the Income Tax Department.”



Transforming Income Tax into an Engaging Beat



Upendrra Rai narrated how he turned the Income Tax Department into a prominent beat in journalism. He explained, "I covered the Income Tax Department extensively, receiving excellent stories during the time. The way I presented these stories made the department an exciting beat. Officials shared valuable insights with me, and I showcased them in an impactful manner. Gradually, the competition to break exclusive stories from this beat grew so intense that even leading newspapers like The Times of India and The Economic Times had to assign two reporters each to cover the department."









The Human Face of the Income Tax Department



CMD Upendrra Rai also shared a personal anecdote that highlighted the human side of the department. He recounted how Mr. V.K. Barnwal, from income tax department, played a pivotal role in arranging his wedding. "I had seen weddings conducted by the Shantikunj Haridwar organization, where the priests chant mantras softly while also explaining their meanings. When Barnwal Ji learned about my upcoming marriage, he inquired about my preferences. I expressed my wish to have the ceremony performed at Shantikunj, and with his support, my wedding was conducted there with utmost simplicity," he said.

He added, "People know Income Tax officials for their strictness—for raiding homes and imposing penalties—but they also helped arrange my wedding. At that time, there were 13 Chief Commissioners in Mumbai, and their photographs are still a part of my wedding album." Expressing his gratitude, Rai said, “The department has not only enforced stringent policies but also exhibited a humane approach. I have personally experienced the humanity within the rigor of the Income Tax Department.”



A Memorable Conclusion

