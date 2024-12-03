Search icon
Published 11:29 IST, December 3rd 2024

5 Must-Have Traditional Fashion Picks From Northeast India

India's authentic sense of fashion made you look dapper while being perfectly suitable for varying weather conditions. Take inspo from northeast India.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
5 Traditional fashion pieces from northeastern India. | Image: Unsplash

While north-eastern India's delectable culinary creations are hard to miss out from Pitha to Khar, the same stands accurate when it comes to their climate appropriate street style. Have a look at the traditional garments that'll not only help you stand apart but also protect you from the winter cold. 

When it comes to fashion, the Northeast of India is a treasure trove of style and culture, brimming with unique textiles and timeless pieces. From the hilly landscapes of Nagaland to the lush valleys of Mizoram, traditional outfits from this region are nothing short of extraordinary. Here are 5 must-have pieces that you should definitely be eyeing—because let’s face it, your wardrobe could use some Northeastern flair.

Thipiquii is a handwoven shawl. Image credit: Manou

Thipiquii (Nagaland)

This gorgeous handwoven shawl from Nagaland is a showstopper. Rich in color and intricate patterns, the thipiquii is typically worn by the Angami Naga tribe. It’s made from wool, designed to keep you warm while giving off major fashion vibes. Trust us, no outfit says "I’m a boss" like this dipped in culture piece thats exudes swagger.

Tati is a traditional handloom silk garment from Assam . Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Tati (Assam)

You simply can’t talk about Northeastern fashion without mentioning the tati—a traditional handloom silk garment from Assam. Worn by women during festivals and important occasions, the tati is a fine, lustrous silk saree that screams elegance and grace. Its intricate motifs are a nod to Assamese artistry, and it’s as perfect for a wedding as it is for a red carpet.

Puan is considered a traditional attire that needs no additional stitching. Image credit: Pinterest

Puan (Mizoram)

Mizoram’s li is a traditional dress that blends simplicity and sophistication. With its eye-catching hues and exquisite patterns, this handwoven attire is often paired with a sash, and when worn properly, it can make you feel like royalty. Every piece tells a story through its craftsmanship.

Kasi is a tradional khasi garment. Image credit: Pinterest

Kasi (Meghalaya)

The kasi is a traditional Khasi garment that’s perfect for adding an ethnic touch to your collection. Worn by both men and women, it’s a versatile piece—ideal for casual outings or cultural ceremonies. Crafted from handwoven fabrics, the kasi is all about understated elegance.

Ragani is a stylish wrap-around skirt worn by women. Image credit: Pinterest

Rigani ( Arunachal Pradesh )

Last but certainly not least, the rigani from Arunachal Pradesh is a must-have. A stylish wrap-around skirt worn by women, it’s crafted from rich, vibrant textiles that add a pop of color to any ensemble. Pair it with a modern top for that perfect fusion look.

Updated 13:42 IST, December 3rd 2024

Assam Arunachal Pradesh

