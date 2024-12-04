Meet Haggis The Hippo, Internet's Newest Sensation After Moo Deng, Ava The Tiger, And Nala The Cat

With baby animals frequently trending on the internet, it’s clear that the world is obsessed with their irresistible cuteness. From Moo Deng and Ava the Tiger to Nala the Cat, the latest sensation capturing hearts online is Haggis the Hippo.

Who is Haggis the Hippo?

Follow Moo Deng from a zoo in Thailand who has taken the internet by storm. Reports indicate that Moo Deng's zoo pygmy hippo section is now attracting more visitors than ever.

Interestingly, Haggis was born on October 30 to Otto and Gloria at Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland. Named after the traditional Scottish dish made from sheep’s innards, Haggis is the latest addition to the list of viral animal sensations, following in the footsteps of Moo Deng. As an endangered hippo, Haggis has quickly captured global attention.

Fans’ Reactions

Haggis has amassed millions of fans since her debut on social media, with many leaving heartwarming and humorous comments about the shiny, chubby hippo.

One user gushed, “The side profile of an angel,” accompanied by heart-eye emojis. Another fan, recovering from surgery, quipped, “I’m recovering from an operation, a new pic of Haggis would really aid my recovery."