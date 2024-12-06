Published 10:52 IST, December 6th 2024
5 Stunning Hairstyle Ideas For This Bridal Season
As you walk down the aisle, let your hair be your crowning glory. With these tips and ideas, you’re sure to steal the spotlight on your special day.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
From timeless buns to cascading waves, the right hairstyle can enhance your outfit and reflect your personality. As we soak in the wedding season it is essential to keep learning and know what hairstyle goes best with your bridal outfit.
Check out the following expert inputs highlighted by Azeem Qamar, Hair Expert & Zonal Technical Manager, Floractive Profissional for breathtaking hairstyle ideas for the bridal season.
Romantic Soft Waves
Perfect for pre-wedding functions, soft waves exude understated elegance. Add a pearl-embedded headband for a touch of glamour.
Classic Low Bun with Florals
A timeless option for traditional ceremonies, this sleek bun pairs beautifully with Gajra or fresh roses. Use Artisto’s Falcon High-Speed Hair Dryer for a smooth blowout before styling to ensure a neat finish.
Half-Up, Half-Down Curls
Ideal for cocktail parties or outdoor receptions, this look features loose curls paired with a half-up twist or braid. Enhance with crystal pins or floral combs for a dreamy vibe.
Braided Crown Bun
This intricate style combines braids and a bun, ideal for brides who want a balance of traditional and contemporary. It works well with lehengas or sarees and can be adorned with delicate gold pins.
Traditional Long Braid with Gajra
A stunning option for Indian brides, this style combines a sleek braid with fresh Gajra or statement accessories. It’s versatile, elegant, and stays in place for long ceremonies.
Updated 10:52 IST, December 6th 2024