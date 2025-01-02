Search icon
Published 16:17 IST, January 2nd 2025

Coldplay's Chris Martin Reveals Key To Good Mental Health In 2025

Coldplay's Chris Martin shares this mental health advice to deal with emotions that are known to get better of you in 2025.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Chris Martin offers mental advice tip for 2025. | Image: Pinterest

Even for the biggest celebrities like Coldplay's Chris Martin all days are not the same. The British rock band's vocalist recently went public on how people can deal with emotions they have hard time feeling with.

“This is a good mental health thing for real. If you take a piece of paper and a pen for 12 minutes every day and you write down everything that’s bothering you, and after 12 minutes, when you rip it up or throw it away or you burn it, it’s a very good way of working out what’s going on for you,” shared Martin, in an appearance on the latest episode of Loose Women Talkathon on ITVX.

It's known to aid in releasing the things you'd like to say but can't and also proves to cleanse yourself. "It’s a miracle. Rather than texting someone angrily or, you know, being aggressive at work, it sort of gets out and then if there is something left even after those 12 minutes, you can gather yourself and say it calmly,” said Martin.

Navigating emptions like anger can make you feel that every day presents a fresh set of challenges. This emotional uncertainty might have an adverse impact on your physical well-being such as sleepless nights, overthinking, and restlessness. 

Writing down your thoughts helps to try and acknowledge the range of emotions you are feeling at that particular time. “Shifting your attention or being distracted can be effective in managing anger or such extreme, negative emotion. If anger bouts keep affecting your daily lifestyle, relationships, productivity, and work life, then it is necessary to consult an expert. 

Journalling also proves to be useful as it helps in clearing thoughts and processing emotions. While it is not necessary to rip apart or burn the paper, some may find it extremely calming practice. So, it is essential to personalize these routines based on individual health conditions and preferences.

Updated 16:55 IST, January 2nd 2025

