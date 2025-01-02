Published 14:58 IST, January 2nd 2025
Is Soil Beneath Your Feet A Battlefield Of Infections?
Do you find a sense of comfort walking barefoot on soil? Find out if it's actually a good idea based on these new insights.
Whenever someone finds themselves on the beach shore, you'll keep hearing the elderly pointing out the perks of walking barefoot, however, a recently published study has revealed new insights that indicate downside to this refreshing leisurely activity.
According to a recent study led by Jingqiu Liao, Virginia Tech, the complex ecosystem might affect the ability to fight infections.
Soil bacteria can carry antibiotic resistance genes, microscopic instructions that can allow bacteria to survive through antibiotics. These genes can act as blueprints which get transmitted between bacteria species and initiates a harmful network.
Key findings of this study
The study that got published in Nature Communications, a scientific journal, analyzed nearly 600 listeria genomes from soil samples across the US and how environmental factors can further the spread of antibiotic-resistant genes.
“Soil is an important reservoir of resistant bacteria and ARGs. Environmental factors can amplify ARGs by creating conditions that promote the survival, spread, and exchange of these genes among bacteria,” according to the official varsity release.
How does the transmission of resistant genes occur?
The study revealed shocking details about how easily the resistant genes can be transferred from one bacterium to another. Referred to as transformation, this process involves bacteria picking up loose pieces of DNA from the surroundings and transmitting it to other bacteria sometimes in another species.
