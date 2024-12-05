Search icon
Published 12:18 IST, December 5th 2024

Princess Anne Demonstrates Enduring Beauty And Elegance In Upcycled 40-Year-Old Gown, Know More

Princess Anne effortlessly demonstrated enduring grace, elegance, and beauty.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Princess Anne effortlessly demonstrated enduring grace, elegance, and beauty. | Image: X

Reaffirming her dedication to sustainable fashion, Princess Anne once again appeared in a 40-year-old gown paired with a stunning diamond-rimmed tiara at a state banquet hosted for the Qatari royal family at Buckingham Palace.  

The Princess Royal’s timeless gown; 40 years apart  

Princess Anne, who knows best of an upcycling game, accompanied King Charles, capturing attention with a gown she first wore in 1985.

A side-by-side photo from 1985 and 2024 has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing her commitment to timeless fashion. The now-viral post is captioned “Queen of recycling 1985/2024."

The collage picture featured Princess Royal wearing the same elegant cream-coloured gown, featuring dramatic gigot sleeves and puffed shoulders, making a statement that style, elegance, and sustainability can go hand in hand. She was first seen in the same gown at the State Opening of Parliament in 1985.  

One fan commented. “Love her simplistic no frills style. It is just like her personality, no airs at all. Straight shooter like her father!” while another gushed, "As soon as I saw the shoulders and neckline I knew it was a Queening Recycle Move! Love her!"

The Princess Royal’s stunning tiara  

While the 40-year-old gown made headlines, her exquisite tiara also drew admiration. The Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara which was gifted to her by the late Queen, the Queen Mother, added a touch of regal beauty. Even after four decades, Princess Anne effortlessly demonstrated enduring grace, elegance, and beauty.

This is not the first time the Princess Royal has upcycled her wardrobe, you would often catch glimpses of her out there with slight outfit alterations to make it look different. 

Updated 12:19 IST, December 5th 2024

