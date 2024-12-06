Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani Among ‘63 Most Stylish People Of 2024’, Also Featured Beyoncé, Adele

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani ’s wedding festivities were weddings of the century, with an estimated spending of $320 million, according to the Daily Mail estimation. Beyond being one of the most talked-about weddings of 2024, the couple also made headlines for their impeccable fashion sense throughout the year.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani by The New York Times

In a recent publication released on December 5 by The New York Times, the media outlet named Radhika Merchant, the Chhoti Bahu of the Ambani family, and Anant Ambani among the “63 Most Stylish People of 2024.”

The New York Times described the couple as, “A red carpet. Emeralds roughly the size of Popsicles. Rihanna. Their pre-wedding celebration and nuptials had it all."

Who else made it to the list?

Joining Radhika and Anant on The New York Times’ prestigious list were other renowned names, including Hasan Minhaj, Beyoncé, Adele, Charli XCX, Colman Domingo, Daniel Craig, Demi Moore, Chappell Roan, Nicola Coughlan, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Zendaya, among others.

When did Radhika and Anant get married?

Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, and Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani tied the knot in a grand three-day celebration from July 10–12, 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The wedding was attended by several high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as influential bureaucrats from India and abroad.