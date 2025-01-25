Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:18 IST, January 25th 2025

Republic Day 2025: Celebrating R-Day With Handcrafted Heritage Fashion

Check out expert tips to make a style statement this Republic Day with handcrafted fashion:

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Take cue from Khushi Kapoor, looking glamorous in a traditional outfit. | Image: Instagram

India is all set to roll the drums for its 76th Republic Day , commemorating the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, which replaced the Government of India Act of 1935.

If you’re planning to attend the Republic Day Parade or the Beating Retreat ceremony and are unsure about what to wear for such an occasion, worry no more.

Take cue from Khushi Kapoor, looking glamorous in a traditional outfit. Image: Instagram

According to Fabindia’s spokesperson, this is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the rich artistry and craftsmanship of India’s skilled artisans. As the day brings together India’s diverse population, embrace Handcrafted Heritage Fashion to embody the true spirit of the occasion. Drape yourself in traditional yet timeless attire that reflects India’s cultural vibrancy and adds cheer to the celebrations.

Juttis like Khushi Kapoor‘s. Image: Instagram

Here are three ways to create a style statement this Republic Day with handcrafted fashion, as recommended by a Fabindia expert:

Don yourself in traditional silhouettes: From glimmering kurta sets handcrafted in traditional prints to sarees curated in local weaves and fabrics, embrace the traditional attire that reflects India's diverse culture. You can also opt for a classic white kurta paired with a tricolour accessory for a complete look.

Take cue from Khushi Kapoor, looking glamorous in a traditional outfit. Image: Instagram

Blend tradition with modernity: Complement your attire with versatile silver accessories and statement bags. Handcrafted with precision, these bags don a sleek design and a sophisticated look, effortlessly blending tradition with modernity. 

Embrace statement footwear: This Republic Day, let your footwear turn heads with statement Juttis and sandals handcrafted with indigenous designs. From the finest leather sandals for men to elegant Zari embroidered Juttis for women, let your footwear imitate your style.

Updated 16:47 IST, January 25th 2025

Republic Day

Recommended

Noida Traffic Advisory: Goods Vehicles Banned for Republic Day Safety
India News
Madison Keys Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Secures Her 1st Grand Slam Title
SportFit
HM Shah Unveils BJP 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi Assembly Elections | LIVE
India News
Vande Bharat Train Completes Historic Trial Run in J&K | WATCH
India News
Ex-Cricketer Bashes India's Squad For CT 25, Highlights Areas Of Concern
SportFit
ICC Names Rohit Sharma The T20I Captain Of The Year
SportFit
Amit Shah Releases Final Part of BJP's Manifesto For Delhi | Top Points
India News
The Truth About Gruesome Photo Of Saif Going Viral After Attack On Him
Entertainment News
India vs England Live Streaming: Check Out All The Details For The Match
SportFit
Karnataka Woman Killed After Leaning Out of Bus Window, Hit by Tanker
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: