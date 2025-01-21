The First Lady Fashion: As Time Rolls

Over the years, First Ladies of the United States have made bold style statements during inaugural ceremonies. What sets each First Lady apart is the unique taste and evolving style of their generation.

Melania Trump dazzled at the inauguration on Monday in a sharply tailored navy blue ensemble by New York designer Adam Lippes, paired with a striking hat designed by Eric Javits. Reflecting on the hat that became the centerpiece of the event, Javits shared on Instagram, “It was my great honor and privilege to create the hat our First Lady, Melania Trump wore for the inaugural swearing in of our 47th President! She has the inner grace, beauty and presence to transform what was really a very simple, restrained hat style into what became a "wow" moment. The First Lady's hat was made with love.”