The Mystery Behind Manmohan Singh's Blue Turban

The 14th Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh was often spotted wearing his iconic blue turban, whilst shaping India's economy during his tenure.

The constant preference of a blue-hued turban over others left everyone curious, as they mulled over this statement-making choice for years.

The light blue colour choice was a tribute to his alma mater, the University of Cambridge, Dr Singh had revealed in one of his speeches.

In a ceremony honoring the architect of India's economy with a Doctorate of Law, Dr Manmohan Singh elaborated on how light blue was his all-time favourite hue, as it reminded him of glory days back at Cambridge.

The former Indian PM had said, "The colour light blue is one of my favourites and is often seen on my head. My memories of my days in Cambridge are deep."

The moment was received thunderous applause when late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Chancellor of Cambridge University, drew attention to Dr Singh's blue turban.

"Look at the colour of his turban," the Duke remarked, leading the audience to applaud.

It was during this exchange that Dr Singh spoke about the memories he cherished from his days at Cambridge, where his friends affectionately called him “Blue Turban.”

Ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh,92, passed away due to age-related ailments in the national capital last night. Image credit: Instagram

What Cambridge taught Dr Manmohan Singh?

Born in 1932 in Punjab , Manmohan Singh's academic journey led him from India to Cambridge, where he earned a First-Class Honours degree in Economics in 1957.

Speaking on the Cambridge influence on his career trajectory, Dr Singh said, “My teachers and my peers in Cambridge taught me to be open to argument and to be fearless and lucid in the expression of one's opinions. These virtues and a relentless desire to pursue intellectual truth were inculcated in me at Cambridge."