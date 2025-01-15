Who is Harsha Richhariya? The 'Viral Sadhvi' At Maha Kumbh 2025

Social media is humming about Harsha Richhariya, 30,who's videos and images from Mahakumbh 2025 are garnering massive tractions from netizens.

Harsha, who hails from Uttarakhand, is commonly being dubbed as the "Beautiful Sadhvi" on social media as her presence keeps capturing the hearts of visitors attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, and among those tracking the world's larget religious congregation from close quarters.

Mahakumbh 2025: Is Harsha a beautiful sadhvi or a pretty Influencer?

Despite being widely addressed as a sadhvi, Harsha Richhariya, a 30-year-old woman from Uttarakhand, has clarified that she is not an ascetic and has never claimed to be one.

While Harsha herself has never claimed to be spiritual, her traditional public appearance, and calm presence have led to such assumptions.

By profession, Harsha is an Instagram influencer and a former actress who has embraced elements of spirituality.

Why did Sadhvi Harsha became a viral sensation?

The influx of videos and images of Harsha attending the Kumbh Mela in a culturally symbolic attire has got people curious to know more about Sadhvi Harsha, that many have likened to a symbol of grace, and religious devotion.

In a viral video doing the rounds in social media, Richhariya claims to have been leading a life of a sadhvi for the last two years. As an reaction to this video, certain social media users began sharing pictures of Harsha Richhariya in western clothes, and snippets of her personal holiday trips.