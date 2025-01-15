Search icon
Published 18:56 IST, January 15th 2025

Who is Harsha Richhariya? The 'Viral Sadhvi' At Maha Kumbh 2025

After 'IITian Baba' Abhay Singh, a "beautiful sadhvi" Harsha Richhariya has gone viral from Maha Kumbh 2025 being held at Prayagraj. Find out why and more.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Maha Kumbh Mela I Harsha Richhariya | Image: Instagram

Social media is humming about Harsha Richhariya, 30,who's videos and images from Mahakumbh 2025 are garnering massive tractions from netizens.

Harsha, who hails from Uttarakhand, is commonly being dubbed as the "Beautiful Sadhvi" on social media as her presence keeps capturing the hearts of visitors attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, and among those tracking the world's larget religious congregation from close quarters.

Mahakumbh 2025: Is Harsha a beautiful sadhvi or a pretty Influencer?

Despite being widely addressed as a sadhvi, Harsha Richhariya, a 30-year-old woman from Uttarakhand, has clarified that she is not an ascetic and has never claimed to be one.

While Harsha herself has never claimed to be spiritual, her traditional public appearance, and calm presence have led to such assumptions.  

By profession, Harsha is an Instagram influencer and a former actress who has embraced elements of spirituality.

Why did Sadhvi Harsha became a viral sensation?

The influx of videos and images of Harsha attending the Kumbh Mela in a culturally symbolic attire has got   people curious to know more about Sadhvi Harsha, that many have likened to a symbol of grace, and religious devotion.

In a viral video doing the rounds in social media, Richhariya claims to have been leading a life of a sadhvi for the last two years. As an reaction to this video, certain social media users began sharing pictures of Harsha Richhariya in western clothes, and snippets of her personal holiday trips.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is being hosted in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, drawing millions of pilgrims, sadhus, and visitors from across the globe to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Updated 19:00 IST, January 15th 2025

Maha Kumbh

