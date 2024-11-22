Published 20:05 IST, November 22nd 2024
Alaya F Shares Superfood Protein Shake Recipe For Energy And Recovery
Try out Bollywood actress Alaya F's latest superfood infused protein shake that' bolster your recovery pace, and have a similar effect on your energy levels.
The Srikanth actress Alaya F's focus on healthy living is a well-known fact that she keeps making sure remains evident. Recently, the actress took to Instagram, sharing her protein-infused shake recipe that's expected to raise your energy levels, fasten the pace of recovery, and support mental health. This protein-rich shake has anti-inflammatory, and nutrient rich benefits.
In a recent Instagram post, Alaya revealed the ingredients for her "100 per cent AF tried and tested" protein shake, which she’s been using for nearly three years. "It’s super filling, helps me consume a lot of nutrients all at once, and gives me so much energy," she shared with her followers. This protein shake isn’t just a simple supplement; it’s a nutrient-packed drink that can help with muscle recovery and improve overall well-being.
Here’s how to make Alaya F’s superfood protein shake:
1 scoop protein powder – 150 kcal
Half a glass of almond milk – 15 kcal
7 blueberries – 5 kcal
Half a banana – 53 kcal
5 walnuts – 33 kcal
5 almonds – 35 kcal
1 tsp peanut butter – 32 kcal
1 tsp flaxseed powder – 12 kcal
1 tsp soaked chia seeds – 12 kcal
Alaya also offered some tips for making the shake even better. She recommends grinding flaxseeds into a fine powder for smoother texture and using unsweetened almond milk for its creamy taste and lower calorie content. With a total of 340 calories, Alaya noted that this shake is a healthier alternative to snacking or a meal replacement, especially when compared to the 480 calories in two slices of avocado toast.
