Published 20:17 IST, December 21st 2024

Christmas Baking Tips: 6 Compelling Reasons To Think About Swapping Butter For Olive Oil

A small change in the kitchen can go a long way in ensuring a healthier holiday season.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Butter vs. Olive Oil. | Image: Pexels

The bells are ringing, and the aroma of freshly baked cookies, cakes, and more fills the air as the festive season is upon us. While we eagerly prepare delectable dishes and snacks to celebrate Christmas , it’s worth being mindful of what we put into our bodies.

Butter vs. Olive Oil

(Butter vs. Olive Oil. Image: Pexels)

Butter, a staple in baking, is loved for its rich flavour and taste. However, with increasing health consciousness, many experts recommend olive oil as a healthier alternative.

Olive oil is considered healthier because it contains fewer calories from saturated fats compared to butter.

Why you should consider swapping butter for Olive Oil

(Butter vs. Olive Oil. Image: Pexels)

Being mindful of our dietary choices today can help us avoid health concerns tomorrow. Here are six compelling reasons, as outlined by Healthline, to consider making the switch:

  • Rich in healthy fats: Olive oil is packed with monounsaturated fats that support heart health.
  • Loaded with antioxidants: The antioxidants in olive oil help fight inflammation and improve blood cholesterol levels.
  • Prevents heart strokes: The presence of monounsaturated fats in olive oil can reduce the risk of strokes.
  • Reduces cancer risk: Antioxidants in olive oil have been shown to lower the risk of certain types of cancer.
  • Anti-bacterial properties: Olive oil contains compounds that can help combat harmful bacteria and infections.
  • Supports diabetes management: Olive oil is one of the best alternatives to reduce or manage type 2 diabetes effectively.

A small change in the kitchen can go a long way in ensuring a healthier holiday season.

Updated 20:21 IST, December 21st 2024

Christmas

