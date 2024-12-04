Search icon
Published 10:17 IST, December 4th 2024

Fine Dining Korean Style: 5 Dishes You Must Try

Looking for heartwarming fine dining experience, look no further than Korea food culture that's popping like K-pop.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bibimbap also known as bi bim bop makes for delicious Korean dish involving rice, eggs, and crunchy veggies. | Image: Unsplash

Looking for heartwarming fine dining experience, look no further than Korea food culture that's popping like K-pop. From Bibimbap to Samgyeopsal, these Korean dishes will satiate that hunger pang and offer a window to the culinary artistry of this east Asian nation. Check out the five dishes you must try.

Bulgogi Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
Bulgogi is considered the crown jewel of Korean BBQ. Image credit: Unsplash

Bulgogi

Often considered the crown jewel of Korean BBQ, bulgogi features thinly sliced beef marinated in a savory blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and sugar. In fine dining settings, it’s expertly grilled to a tender perfection and served with delicate garnishes, offering a rich balance of sweet, savory, and smoky flavour profile.

Kimchi Jjigae is available in varying forms to fine diners across the globe. Image credit: Unsplash

Kimchi Jjigae

A comforting dish, kimchi jjigae is made with aged kimchi, tofu, pork, or beef, and a rich broth. Fine dining versions are often elevated with premium cuts of meat, creating a refined yet robust stew that highlights the depth of kimchi’s fermentation.

Imagens de Samgyeopsal | Baixe imagens gratuitas na Unsplash
Samgyeopsal is a popular Korean BBQ dish. Image credit: Unsplash

Samgyeopsal

This popular Korean BBQ dish involves grilling slices of pork belly at the table. In fine dining, it’s served with accompaniments like handmade ssamjang (dipping sauce) and fresh lettuce leaves, providing a more elegant presentation while preserving the dish’s original essence.

Bibimbap Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
Bibimbap lends the taste of running egg on a bowl steamed rice. Image credit: Pinterest

Bibimbap

Bibimbap is the Korean way to bid farewell to winter blues. This comforting Asian food is a mix of veggies, fried egg placed on top. This rice dish is soulful, tangy, and sweet in every bite and allows you to escape into a local food joint in the heart of ‘Land of the Morning Calm’. In Korean, ‘bibim’ means ‘to mix’ and ‘bap’ means ‘rice.’

Born and Bred Review: 350,000won Hanwoo Beef Omakase in Seoul
Hanwoo makes for a perfect fit for your Korean fin-dining experience. Image credit: Pinterest

Hanwoo 

Known for its exceptional marbling, Hanwoo beef is a prized Korean delicacy. In fine dining, it’s often served as a luxurious steak, grilled to perfection or served raw as yukhoe (beef tartare), offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience.

 

Updated 15:21 IST, December 4th 2024

