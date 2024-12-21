Search icon
Published 09:58 IST, December 21st 2024

Most Memorable Fashion Moments From Bollywood In 2024

Bollywood's fashion forward leading ladies have broken the internet. Check out those fashion ensembles donned by Alia Bhatt to Jahnvi Kapoor.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kiara Advani's Cannes debut look. | Image: Instagram

From Deepika Padukone's bedazzling saree at BAFTA 2024 to Alia Bhatt's metallic corset at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, Bollywood's fashion forward leading ladies have broken the internet with headline making moments throughout the year. Check out the fashion ensembles that truly stood out.

BAFTAs 2024: Deepika Padukone’s backstage pics go viral | Filmfare.com
Deepika Padukone at BAFTA 2024. Image credit: IG

Deepika Padukone's BAFTA saree

At the British Academy Film Awards' 77th edition, marked Deepika Padukone's first appearance as a presenter in a dazzling white-hued saree courtesy of celebrated bridal designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Jigra Alia Bhatt Shines at Paris fashion week 2024; See Pictures
Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week 2024. Image credit: IG

Alia Bhatt's PFW 2024 look 

At the Paris Fashion Week, the Jigra actress was seen walking the ramp with a smile that radiated the prestigious fashion show, while making her presence felt in a metal-cast corset paired with black-flared pants.

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani serves glamour at the Women in Cinema Gala ...
Kiara Advani at her debut Cannes 2024. Image credit: IG

Kiara Advani's maiden Cannes appearance 

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked nothing short of a 21-st century princess in a pink, and black-hued gown with a ribbon, and Rs 30 crore BVLGARI Serpenti necklace, and a pink gold ring.

Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week for Rahul Mishra's couture show. (Instagram)
Jahnvi Kapoor's runway debut. Image credit: IG

Jahnvi Kapoor's runway debut

Donning a Rahul Mishra attire, Jahnvi Kapoor broke the internet during the Paris Fashion Week 2024, which was the Bollywood actress' first fashion runway appearance at an international scale. The actress resonated with the mermaid spirit through her skirt's silhouette, meanwhile, pairing it with a sensual black-hued bustier bouse, part of Rahul Mishra's Aura collection. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated 09:58 IST, December 21st 2024

