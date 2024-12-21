Most Memorable Fashion Moments From Bollywood In 2024

From Deepika Padukone's bedazzling saree at BAFTA 2024 to Alia Bhatt's metallic corset at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, Bollywood's fashion forward leading ladies have broken the internet with headline making moments throughout the year. Check out the fashion ensembles that truly stood out.

Deepika Padukone at BAFTA 2024. Image credit: IG

Deepika Padukone's BAFTA saree

At the British Academy Film Awards' 77th edition, marked Deepika Padukone's first appearance as a presenter in a dazzling white-hued saree courtesy of celebrated bridal designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week 2024. Image credit: IG

Alia Bhatt's PFW 2024 look

At the Paris Fashion Week, the Jigra actress was seen walking the ramp with a smile that radiated the prestigious fashion show, while making her presence felt in a metal-cast corset paired with black-flared pants.

Kiara Advani at her debut Cannes 2024. Image credit: IG

Kiara Advani's maiden Cannes appearance

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked nothing short of a 21-st century princess in a pink, and black-hued gown with a ribbon, and Rs 30 crore BVLGARI Serpenti necklace, and a pink gold ring.

Jahnvi Kapoor's runway debut. Image credit: IG

Jahnvi Kapoor's runway debut