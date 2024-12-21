Published 09:58 IST, December 21st 2024
Most Memorable Fashion Moments From Bollywood In 2024
Bollywood's fashion forward leading ladies have broken the internet. Check out those fashion ensembles donned by Alia Bhatt to Jahnvi Kapoor.
From Deepika Padukone's bedazzling saree at BAFTA 2024 to Alia Bhatt's metallic corset at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, Bollywood's fashion forward leading ladies have broken the internet with headline making moments throughout the year. Check out the fashion ensembles that truly stood out.
Deepika Padukone's BAFTA saree
At the British Academy Film Awards' 77th edition, marked Deepika Padukone's first appearance as a presenter in a dazzling white-hued saree courtesy of celebrated bridal designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Alia Bhatt's PFW 2024 look
At the Paris Fashion Week, the Jigra actress was seen walking the ramp with a smile that radiated the prestigious fashion show, while making her presence felt in a metal-cast corset paired with black-flared pants.
Kiara Advani's maiden Cannes appearance
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked nothing short of a 21-st century princess in a pink, and black-hued gown with a ribbon, and Rs 30 crore BVLGARI Serpenti necklace, and a pink gold ring.
Jahnvi Kapoor's runway debut
Donning a Rahul Mishra attire, Jahnvi Kapoor broke the internet during the Paris Fashion Week 2024, which was the Bollywood actress' first fashion runway appearance at an international scale. The actress resonated with the mermaid spirit through her skirt's silhouette, meanwhile, pairing it with a sensual black-hued bustier bouse, part of Rahul Mishra's Aura collection.
