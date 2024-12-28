Ratan Tata Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes For Entrepreneurs

Ratan Naval Tata's legacy transcended across generations of entrepreneurs, and industrialists across the globe, seeking to leave a mark in inedible ink in the corporate realm. The former Chairman of Tata Sons is revered not only for his strategic business acumen that turned an Indian conglomerate into a global business empire but also for his philanthropic endeavors like setting up the Taj Public Service Welfare for families affected by the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Have a look at inspiring quotes by Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary

Take the stones people throw at you and use them to make a monument.



No one can destroy iron, but its own rust can!

You don't have to be big to make a difference, you just have to be committed.

To make a difference, focus on the process on the outcome.

The only way to win is not to be afraid of losing.

If you want to walk fast, walk alone but if you want to walk far, walk together.

The ability to execute is as important as the idea itself.

Excellence is not a destination it's a continuous journey.

The best leaders are those most interested in surrounding themselves with assistant's, associates smarter than themselves.