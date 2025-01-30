A Living Moon? Study Confirms Churning Activity Below The Surface

Science News: A study published recently has revealed that there are certain activities on the moon's surface which can likely negate the postulation of “lunar body being geologically dead”.

According to a study published in The Planetary Science Journal, the team used advanced mapping and modeling techniques to find 266 unknown small ridges on the moon’s far side.

"We're seeing that these tectonic landforms have been recently active in the last billion years and may still be active today. These small mare ridges seem to have formed within the last 200 million years or so, which is relatively recent considering the moon’s timescale,” said Jaclyn Clark, one of the lead researchers.

Ridges on Moon's Surface?

The researchers used a technique called crater counting to discover that the ridges were notably younger than other features in their surroundings.

“Essentially, the more craters a surface has, the older it is; the surface has more time to accumulate more craters. After counting the craters around these small ridges and seeing that some of the ridges cut through existing impact craters, we believe these landforms were tectonically active in the last 160 million years,” Clark explained.

The ridges typically appeared in groups of 10 to 40 in volcanic regions that likely formed 3.2 to 3.6 billion years ago in narrow areas where there may be underlying weaknesses in the moon’s surface.

Is Moon’s Surface Dormant ?

For long, scientists have long been trying to understand the complex geological and evolutionary history of the Moon.