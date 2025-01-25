How Safe Are We In Space World?: ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan Responds | Exclusive

New Delhi: ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan has said India is doing everything which is essentially required with respect to its space program and reiterated that they cannot reveal everything in the public domain.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, when asked about how safe are we in the space world, in context of space war and its volatility, Dr V Narayanan said, “We are doing whatever is essentially required, cannot reveal everything… we have our own satellite rockets and PM Modi has given a clear vision and direction that by 2047 in terms of capability, satellite technology, rocket, human space program, space station, we will be second to none.”

"The roadmap is very clear and his (PM Modi) guidelines are very clear, We will be in a position to do the perfect and required job for making India's space program very vibrant, application oriented. The space will really contribute towards our PM Modi’s mission of making India a developed nation by 2047, on 100th anniversary of Independent India" Dr Narayanan added.

ISRO chief said, “There is no delay in the Gaganyaan mission. The vehicle has to be of human rating which means that we have to improve on redundancies, liabilities because if there is any setback, it will create a lot of panic, therefore, we have to go very carefully,”

“We have almost completed the human rating part and now the second development is of the orbital model because it will take human beings into space and it's going to be a different new game for us.” he added.

“We have to think about the crew escape system because their safety is very very paramount and since humans are going to be involved, we have taken lessons from all the events including Sunita William's case. In this development, we have to perform a lot of tests and qualifications,” Dr. Narayanan said.